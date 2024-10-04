A Danish-Filipino art collaboration is taking over Philippine public spaces. The collaborative project invites public participation, merging art with the urban and natural landscapes of the Philippines.

In Situ, Performance as Exhibition: The Philippine Edition uses the body as the primary medium to present art from October 15 to 26. Organized by the Cultural Center of the Philippines and features Danish artists Lilibeth Cuenca Rasmussen, Molly Haslund, Sophie Dupont, and Filip Vest, alongside Filipino performers Christine Crame, Ea Torrado, and the Daloy Dance Company.

“The main intent of this effort is to present art in public spaces, so that we can reach wider audience and introduce art to more people,” says Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Artistic Director Dennis N. Marasigan.

Supported by the New Carlsberg and Danish Arts Foundations, the performances will take place in iconic locations like Roxas Boulevard and Mount Makiling, offering audiences a chance to engage directly with the art. This collaborative effort aims to spark conversations between artists, the public, and the spaces where the performances take place.

Source: adobomagazine

