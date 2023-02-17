General news / Sweden / Thailand

Swedes and Thais fight each other over traffic rule in Phuket

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana
Photo by MGR Online.

Police tracked down and caught two Swedish men and three Thai men on Friday,17 February 2023, who were fighting each other at the end of Soi Bangla street in Patong Sub district, Kathu District, Phuket Province, Thailand over a traffic rule.

The controversy started around 3.30 PM of 13 February, when the group of Thais told the tourists that they could not ride their motorcycle into Soi Bangla street, according to the rule. This led to an argument between the two groups and later the fight.

According to police, all five of them will be charged with jointly harming others without causing physical and mental harm and jointly quarreling in a public place.

They will be taken to the Phuket District Court today, reported MGR Online.

Source: https://mgronline.com/south/detail/9660000015580

