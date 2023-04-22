Denmark / General news

Danish teen sets himself on fire in front of US Embassy in Denmark

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo of the incident by Reuters.

An 18-year-old Danish man set himself on fire in front of the U.S. Embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark on Friday, 21 April 2023.

According to Reuters, the fire was put out and the man was taken to hospital.

He was in a conscious state and not in a life-threatening condition, said the police.

However, the cause of the Danish man’s action is unknown. Police officers declined to comment on what his motive could be.

Source: https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/man-appears-set-himself-fire-front-us-embassy-copenhagen-danish-police-say-2023-04-21/

