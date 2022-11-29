Vietnamese woman accuses two people of human trafficking to China

A 22-year-old Vietnamese woman recently reported her case to Vietnam’s authorities that she was tricked and sold by Moong Thi Nang and Ven Van Tuan for VND180 million (US$7,200) seven years ago, in 2015.

After the victim’s spending time in China, she managed to escape and return to Vietnam in mid-November of 2022.

The two suspects were already arrested on charges of child trafficking, reported Tuoitre News.

Source: https://tuoitrenews.vn/news/society/20221128/vietnamese-woman-accuses-two-of-selling-her-to-china-7-years-ago/70232.html