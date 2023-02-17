European tourists learn to do Thai-traditional rice farming in Mae Hong Son

A group of European tourists from France, Sweden, England, and Germany was guided to do Thai-traditional rice farming at Fern Rim Than Resort, Ban Hua Nam Mae Sakut Sub district, in Mae Hong Son Province, Thailand.

The tourists shared that they thought the activity was fascinating. They enjoyed to learn about Thai cultures while reconnecting with nature during their vacation, reported MGR Online.

Participating in the farming were also Mr. Chettha Mosikarat, Governor of Mae Hong Son Province and Mr. Thawatchai Nathipakorn, the owner of the resort.

Basically, the Thai-traditional rice farming is transplanting rice seedlings individually by hand.

The activity’s aim was to boost environmentally-friendly tourism as well as to keep the agricultural tradition alive.

Source: https://mgronline.com/local/detail/9660000015380