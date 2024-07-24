General news / Norway / Thailand

Thai Norwegian football player nominated in Thailand

- by Gregers Møller - Leave a Comment
Thai-Norwegian Nicholas Mickelson (right) is playing on the Thai national team.

Thai Norwegian Nicholas Mickelson was one of three Thai players nominated for the 2023/24 Male Footballer of the Year title.

The 24-year-old back Nicholas Mickelson is currently playing right back for Danish Superliga club OB, where he has played 71 games. As he has retained his Thai citizenship, he has also become a regular on the Thai national team, which he has now represented in 12 international matches.

The other two nominated are Supachoke Sarachat and Watawat Khammai.

Nicknamed “Nico”, his full name is Look So Nicholas Kengkhetkid Mickelson (Thai: ลูกโซ่ นิโคลัส เก่งเขตกิจ มิคเคลสัน; born 24 July 1999). Mickelson was born in Skien, Norway to a Norwegian father and a Thai mother from Phitsanulok.

Eventually, the award went to the contestant for Nicholas Mickelson, Supachoke Sarachat.

Screen shot from the presentation of the nominees for the Men’s Player of the Year Award.

Related posts:

No related posts.

About Gregers Møller

Editor-in-Chief • ScandAsia Publishing Co., Ltd. • Bangkok, Thailand

View all posts by Gregers Møller

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *