Finland blames Thailand for no berry pickers

Finland has approved around 900 work residence permits for Thai berry pickers but the Thai authorities have not yet granted any exit visas. So far, not a single berry picker from Thailand has arrived in Finland, says Birgitta Partanen, Director of the Finnish Arctic Flavours Association.

“Thailand’s Ministry of Labour [says it] has not received enough information that the problems that occurred in Finland have been corrected and that it is safe to come here and pick berries now that the pickers are employed by the companies,” Birgitta Partanen says.

The rules where changed in March this year so that the berry pickers could no longer come to Finland on tourist visas. Instead, they need work residence permits, which means the berry companies must hire them. Now that the work residence have been issued, the Thai side is delaying the employment.

The situation is already very critical for Finland’s wild forest berries this harvest season, said Birgitta Partanen. She said a solution must be found this week, otherwise it will be too late.

Thai and Finnish authorities are due to discuss the situation by Friday at the latest, according to the Finnish news agency Yle. .