Frantzén to open two restaurants in Dubai

The Swedish chef Björn Frantzén is set to open two new restaurant concepts in Dubai later this year. Björn Frantzén already has one restaurant in Singapore and one in Bangkok apart from his 3-Michelin-Star restaurant in Stockholm.

One concept is called Studio Frantzén, a luxurious yet relaxed concept with Nordic influences; the other is called FZN, a fine dining concept inspired by his three-Michelin star restaurants, Frantzén in Stockholm and Zén in Singapore.

Studio Frantzén, will showcase the best of Chef Frantzén’s creative Nordic cuisine in a relaxed yet immersive setting, with “a service style that is always present, but never pretentious”.

Seating up to 220 guests, the restaurant will feature a lively bar, private dining area, intimate booths, as well as space at the kitchen counter for an intimate dining experience.

Serving Nordic gastronomy with Asian influences, the menu will feature dishes including porterhouse steak, as well as blistered lobster with curry hollandaise, pomegranate-infused mirin, dried cloudberries, ginger and coriander butter.

Set inside Studio Frantzén, FZN will be a more intimate, fine-dining restaurant, and a sibling of his three Michelin star concepts, Frantzén in Stockholm and Zén in Singapore.

Upon arrival, guests will be whisked up to an elegant rooftop orangery overlooking Dubai’s iconic skyline. There, the luxurious ingredients will be explained over an aperitif. Guests will then return to an intimate living room-inspired dining room of just 25 seats for an outstanding meal of “Nordic informed by Japanese kaiseki sensibilities with a spritz of French technique”.

Both restaurants are set to open in October 2024.