Thailand Booting Up Towards An “Innovative State”

The country of Thailand is labeled as “the land of smiles.” It is referred to as a smile because a smile is greater than just a sweet gesture; it is the subtle art of interpersonal linking. The technical advancement in terms of adopting innovative algorithms has brought greater revenue for Thailand in the last decade.

Every business sector nowadays is struggling with IT-based developments and their effective integration within the systems. But why is the process of technical innovation a must-have thing for all the recent Thai businesses? To remain afloat, survive bear markets and evolve as a progressive nature Thailand is on its way towards innovative enhancements, let’s explore how;

Manufacturing Sector To Adopt IoT

The major contribution of Thailand’s economy is its agricultural sector. Since the cultivating sector generates one-fourth of the revenue of its GDP, the institutions are deeply thinking to shift from the conventional agricultural processes.

Thailand’s government has announced the “Thailand 4.0 Initiative” as they are wary of converting traditional cultivating mechanisms towards innovative ones. The initiative focuses on eliminating repetitive tasks and reducing man labor through smart and tech-friendly equipment.

The manufacturing industry has witnessed a shift from mechanical processes towards digitisation via the adoption of IoT. Major Thai manufacturers like Royal Universe, UAC Global, Unitech Co. Ltd and AAPICO Hitech Public Company are successively deploying IoT for cutting down maintenance costs while improvising existential industrial mechanisms.

The utilization of smart equipment works on the integration of real-time data analytics. It connects manufacturing systems with digital solutions. For instance, plant managers are just a click away to see the agricultural data, inventory needs or production challenges on their mobile phones via an app.

A Wide Spectrum Of Blockchain-Supporting Mechanisms

Alongwith the deployment of the Thailand 4.0 scheme, the regulatory authorities are also prioritizing the integration of blockchain-based solutions. The Thai government is aware of cryptocurrency overtaking the conventional financial system.

Alongwith the deployment of the Thailand 4.0 scheme, the regulatory authorities are also prioritizing the integration of blockchain-based solutions. The Thai government is aware of cryptocurrency overtaking the conventional financial system.

Back in 2017, Thailand introduced blockchain technology for its sitting, warehousing, shipping and delivering processes to elevate international trade via blockchain’s end-to-end encrypted algorithms.

In the meantime, the Digital Identity initiative of the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) has resulted in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the EDTA and local blockchain start-up Omise Co., Ltd.

In 2019, the Thai government explored blockchain mechanisms in the lanes of agriculture, copyright and trade financing regions to boost credibility with respect to intellectual asset management. On the same side, the ministry of finance started utilizing blockchain for the tracking of taxes in order to prevent tax fraud, locally and internationally.

It’s now time that Thailand emerged as a blockchain-friendly region among other Southeast Asian sectors. Several industries, including those concerned with food safety, royalties, property, IP, and assets, are expected to use blockchain technology.

Many trade analysis forums have elaborated on the significance of blockchain mechanisms in overcoming the finance to healthcare retail to manufacturing challenges of the Thai region. However, some Thai startups recognise the value of blockchain and acknowledge how it will aid their future business.

Robotic Process Automation As The Key To Smart Productivity

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is behind the conversion of manual tasks into smart tasks. RPA’s value is highly recognised by the developers of Thailand as the fuel behind new investment opportunities with improvised productivity.

According to a Japanese consulting firm ABeam, 13% of Thai businesses are already using RPA, 66% are still unaware of the efficiency of RPA’s professional productivity and 21% are considering robotic process automation. The numbers indicate that the room for RPA adoption will grow.

The recent consumers of RPA systems in Thailand are the manufacturing, insurance, energy,beverage and financial institutions.

The main functions of any RPA system are to study your consumers, smoothify the delivery process and cut off the maintenance process. The time to implement and see effective results from an RPA-optimized system ranges from 6 to 12 weeks. Quick enough?

Thus, the spectrum of productivity by RPA is not only increased in Thailand, a global wave of cost-effective operations may occur.

Encouraging The Digital Shield Of Protection

Data security services, together with information security and cyberspace security services, help businesses and organizations prevent data breaches, protect themselves from cyber attacks, and respond effectively to data breaches that do occur.

The term “data protection” refers to the steps taken to prevent data from being compromised or lost. It addresses all methods an organization can employ, from data backups to data recovery to data reuse, to guarantee that all of its data is safe, accessible, and invariable for use in all of its goods, services, and operations.

With the enhancement of a city's digital mechanisms, the confidentiality of its users and the protection of data become concerning challenges. Under the banner of the National Health Act and Financial Institution Business Act, the Thai government has been generating a digital shield to maintain data confidentiality.

The National Legislative Assembly passed two bills on February 28 addressing cybersecurity and the protection of personal information. The Acts have been drafted to regulate the acquisition, retention, and utilization of sensitive information. These laws seek to establish constitutional protections for individuals’ right to privacy and national security online.

With the increase of digitisation, even the user has become aware of the significance of cyber-security. So if your new Thai company is not registered with legal authorities or lacking a decentralized system, we are sad to tell you that you are going to lose a lot of potential investors.

Future Thailand Is Better Than Today

For becoming an innovative country that holds the magnetic power of grasping most of its tourist attractions while sustaining its locals, Thailand has to upheaval innovatively.

So the legal forums must collaborate with technical institutes, local administrative institutions, young leaders of the region, academic and research centers and mostly urban residents who are willing for positive contributions towards innovative principles.

Thailand maintains its rank in the Top 50 of the Global Startup Ecosystem Index with four of its cities ranked among the 1000 most innovative cities globally. The future metamorphic process, development of the finest infrastructure and fostering resources for eco-friendly Thai setups is brighter than ever in the coming innovative age of digitalisation.