Vietnam action film screens in Europe for first time

The Vietnamese action film, “578: Phat Dan Cua Ke Dien”, also known as “578 Magnum” has been set to screen throughout Europe for the first time in Denmark, Italy, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, and Germany by 30 June 2023.

According to Vietnam Plus, the film is expected to be available in 62 countries worldwide in 2023 and earn 2.63 million USD.

578 Magnum was directed by Luong Dinh Dung which tells the story of a father, a container truck driver, who is driven to hunt down a gang of underground criminals that have kidnapped his daughter.

The cast is led by Alexandre Nguyen and features the likes of Hoang Phuc, model Jessica Minh Anh, and Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H’Hen Nie.

Its first debut to international audiences was back in November 2022 at the 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (POFF) in Estonia.

Source: https://en.vietnamplus.vn/vietnam-action-film-screened-in-europe-for-first-time/248544.vnp