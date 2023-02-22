Economic Recession To Affect Cryptocurrency’s Consumption In Asia But How?

The world is sailing the boat of economic recession for quite a time now. Especially post covid outbreak. But the main question here is to predict, will this inflation impact adversely the integration of cryptocurrencies. Digital currencies faced inflationary pressure in 2021/2022 where the buyers experienced significant trading hikes.

The recent crypto peaks of crypto prices have emphasised the fact of why traders in financial advisory institutes

Cryptocurrency Is Not An Ordinary Currency

Thankfully cryptocurrency is virtual which is why it doesn’t have the bear the pressure of the Asian economy’s deflation. Serving as a counter-inflationary commodity, cryptocurrency is indirectly proportional to your physical cash.

So if the money drops, the crypto value in your bank will increase. This is the main reason why Asians are shifting towards cryptocurrency as it facilitates a digital alternative when the local currency’s value inflates.

Similarly, crypto has never operated as a functioning currency. Neither the SEC nor the IRS has declared it as a cash holding. Rather it is divided into the following investment classes;

1. Commodities

Any digital asset which holds a predetermined quantity in nature comes under the class of a commodity while running in the same lane as gold or silver. Digital currencies also work on similar principles.

2. Securities

If any asset holds the power of operating as an underlying project it is seen as a security like a bond or a stock. Though traditional assets work on mainstream financial operations, digital tokens entertain the same algorithm as a securitized asset.

A digital enterprise has the right of creating and selling tokens on the forums of the open market. These enterprises have the right to develop or destroy tokens and the nature of these tokens will purely rely on the nature of the underlying project. The business operations will define the value of these tokens, similar to bonds or stocks.

Therefore, one thing we conclude here is, regardless of whether a currency is a commodity or security it can never become a physical currency.

So it will not get affected by inflationary differences. Instead, the value of a cryptocurrency will serve as a high-risk investment type.

The Relationship Between Inflation And Investment

To understand how investment and inflation are interlinked, does inflation affect investment, and will inflation eliminate the practice of investment? We have to shed some light on the following queries;

How will commodities or security perform in the inflation era?

What is the behaviour of high-speculation assets in the inflation era?

A Significant Alteration In The Interest Rates

The Federal Reserve’s standard response to rising prices is to raise the benchmark interest rate. Since this raises the cost of liquidity, it also tends to reduce investor activity.

At a period of low-interest rates and abundant liquidity, speculative, high-risk investments like bitcoin are more attractive. True, one of the most common explanations for cryptocurrency’s meteoric rise in price is that wealthy people have nowhere else to put their money.

The Federal Reserve’s decision to boost interest rates will have an impact on both of these tendencies. This is bad news for the value of bitcoin and other investments that rely on appreciation in value.

Therefore, it's a must to trade volatile cryptocurrencies Generally speaking, increased costs for raw materials are viewed as a leading predictor of inflation.

Rising costs for inputs like energy and materials are a major factor in driving up final consumer costs, thus this is more than just a connection.

Although Bitcoin as well as other commodity cryptocurrencies are most analogous to the precious metals market, the price of gold and silver has little to no correlation with inflation.

The value of commodities including precious metals, on the other hand, tends to rise when the economy is in a slump. But, a high-risk asset like crypto is more likely to lose value during a recession than to gain value.

Investor’s Increased Desire For Financial Stability

During the times of the Asian recession, the most common behaviour noticed by investors was the desire to gain financial stability. The precious metals have been seen performing well during such times due to the emotional inherent Asians possess for gold and silver, especially.

These precious metals serve as stable metals which reinforces the concept of stability among the investors.

We can’t deny the fact that despite its versatile nature, crypto has never served as a viable economic investment. The Asian economy is still left to witness a consumer-end product based on securitized coins.

These tokens are no lesser than lotteries

Inflationary Pressure To Increase The Value Of Security Investing

When Asian investors have money, they start to worry about it and they look for ways to protect it. As a result, investors, who make it up a substantial portion of the cryptocurrency world, may even decide to completely withdraw their funds due to the uncertainty caused by the economic recession.

This does have a negative impact on the value of cryptocurrencies during times of inflation and magnifies losses during economic downturns.

Nonetheless, it is important to remember that interest rates and crypto returns will continue to possess asymmetric characteristics.

The relatively small but constant bond profits may not be enough to attract Asian investors who are prepared to endure the entire loss/explosive rise promised by cryptocurrencies.

Yet, most bonds fail to outperform robust inflation despite higher yields due to Federal Reserve rate hikes. It is not impossible that bond investors who receive a yield of 4%, 5%, or 6% might nonetheless have their portfolio decline in value compared to an inflation rate of 8% or 9% if inflation persists at its current rates.

As firms prefer assets that may outperform rising inflation, notwithstanding the danger, these do have the potency to provide some support for bitcoin values.

The Bottom Line

Serving as the epitome of a complex financial process, inflation may turn good or bad for the investors in Asia. But in the recent trade market analysis, a hike is near to be seen if the spending increases and economies open up.

Therefore, investors can glean some insight from the performance of other asset groups in a similar position. Last but not least, crypto can be risky in any market, so if you need assistance deciding when to invest, it’s best to consult a financial planner who is familiar with the space.