Thailand new ambassador to Sweden

Thailand new ambassador, Arunrung Phothong Humphreys, has presented her credentials to the King of Sweden, Carl Gustaf Folke Hubertus at Kungliga Slottet.

At the ceremony, his majesty also met with other three ambassadors including Nuntie of Holy Chair Julio Mart, Austria Ambassador Doris Danter, and Djiboutis Ambassador aden Mohamed Dileita.

It was the opportunity for the international diplomats to meet the head of state and be welcomed in the Swedish traditional ceremony.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CqVklWhqUx8/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY%3D