International relations / Sweden / Thailand

Thailand new ambassador to Sweden

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo by Kungahuset.

Thailand new ambassador, Arunrung Phothong Humphreys, has presented her credentials to the King of Sweden, Carl Gustaf Folke Hubertus at Kungliga Slottet.

At the ceremony, his majesty also met with other three ambassadors including Nuntie of Holy Chair Julio Mart, Austria Ambassador Doris Danter, and Djiboutis Ambassador aden Mohamed Dileita.

It was the opportunity for the international diplomats to meet the head of state and be welcomed in the Swedish traditional ceremony.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CqVklWhqUx8/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY%3D

Related posts:

Swedish Ceremony to Honour His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Royal Cremation Day

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *