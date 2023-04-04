Danish firm plans to invest in nuclear power in Philippines

The Danish firm, Seaborg Technology, is planning to invest in a sea-based nuclear power solution ((SMR solutions) in the Philippines once it passes the licensing phase and approvals by government authorities.

Seaborg Technology has collaborated with South Korea authorities to identify licensing and other requirements for the export of the technology to targeted markets, reported the Manila Bulletin.

According to Ambassador Franz-Michael Mellbin of Denmark, he said:

“The three things that we are looking at are both onshore and offshore wind and solar and small modular reactors in nuclear power plants. So, these are the three that we are looking at right now.”

He also said that besides Denmark’s interest in waste-to-energy, the country also is seeking the opportunities to succeed in becoming a world leading provider of large-scale hydrogen and ammonia production.

