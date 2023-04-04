Swedish police arrests five for terrorist plots after Paludan’s Quran burning

Five people were arrested on Tuesday morning in Eskilstuna, Linköping and Strängnäs.

All five are suspected of planning terror, says the Swedish intelligence service (Säpo), in a press release.

The case is one of several that the police in Sweden are investigating in the wake of the Quran burning in January, according to Susanne Trehörning, deputy head of Säpo’s counter-terrorism department.

In January, Danish-Swedish Rasmus Paludan burned a Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.

“The alleged crime was encouraged by the protests that were aimed at Sweden after Paludan’s burning of the holy book,” says Karin Lutz press secretary in Säpo to Aftonbladet.

After Paludan’s burning of the Quran, Swedish police began a major investigation into the possible terrorist threats against the country. The police assessed that there was an increased threat picture.

“There were quite large and angry demonstrations around the world. Swedish citizens abroad were encouraged to take a little extra care,” says Jesper Zølck, TV2’s Nordic correspondent.

At the same time, the Constitutional Court in Sweden has ruled that the police had no right to stop the inquiry about another Quran burning, which a person applied for and was refused, after Rasmus Paludan’s burning, according to Aftonbladet.

“This shows the dilemma in the case. It is a difficult balance between freedom of expression and the perceived threat that also exists,” says Jesper Zølck.

