Thailand welcomed 724 Swedish travelers in the first week of the country’s reopening

In the first week of Thailand’s reopening to quarantine free travelers, the country welcomed over 20.000 international travelers including 724 Swedish travelers.

According to the Department of Disease Control, most travelers to Thailand in the first week between 1 November to 6 November were from the United States, Europe, and Japan.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said that out of the total 20.092 visitors to Thailand in the first week, only 15 were found to be infected with covid-19 which was at a manageable level, Pattaya News writes.

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana added that the Tourism Authority of Thailand predicts that Thailand will receive 300,000 visitors per month in November and December.