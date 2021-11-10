Invitation: Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce’s Crisis Management Webinar Series

The Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce invites you to the Crisis Management Webinar Series on 11 November and 25 November.

More about the event series:

The Great Resignation Trend is affecting any size of business. During the pandemic, many employees reassessed what they want from their personal life and work. As post-pandemic employees are called back to in-person work presence, many are reconsidering their options.

With the great success of our Crisis Management Webinar Series in 2020, we are launching Season 2 of the Crisis Management Webinar Series with two episodes. Whether the great resignation trend has already hit your company or not, in this webinar series we will focus on practices for planning and managing the company’s resources. We will also investigate new norms and trends from the post-pandemic period. In addition, we will assess the situation and how we can minimize turnover, and finally how we can help get your company ready for a post-pandemic employment landscape.

Episode 1: Crisis Management: Managing Your Teams Remotely?

Date: Thursday, 11 November 2021

Time: 13.30-15.00 hrs.

Channel: Zoom Webinar

The first episode in the series will examine options and tools for business owners/employers, especially SMEs, to steer their business during the crisis efficiently. We will investigate organizational trends and especially how to manage staff expectations and happiness while working from home or in a hybrid mode. We will also look at how to manage staff when reopening the office as well as share best practices.

Episode 2: Crisis Management: ‘The Great Resignation Trend’ in Post Pandemic

Date: Thursday, 25 November 2021

Time: 15.00-16.30 hrs.

The second episode in the series will assess the situation from a broad perspective, foresee what happens in the post-pandemic world, identify key learning points and study new norms in the post-pandemic employment landscape. Our experts will share facts as well as provide tips on how to protect organizations from people leaving.

The webinars are free of charge for members of participating chambers, including the SweCham.

Find more information and sign up here