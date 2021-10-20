Finland / Living in Asia / Vietnam / Working in Asia

The Embassy of Finland in Hanoi is looking for a new employee

- by Lasse Sandholdt - Leave a Comment

 

The embassy of Finland in Hanoi is looking for a new motivated and creative Media and Public Relations adviser to join their team.

The main duties and responsibilities include:

  • Implement communication plans designed to maintain and enhance visibility and country image of Finland;
  • Assist with coordination and organization of Team Finland and public diplomacy events and marketing communication;
  • Manage media relations and deepen media engagement to raise awareness of Finland and the Embassy in Vietnam
  • Manage media/public queries
  • Manage and produce content to Embassy’s website and social media channels in English and Vietnamese
  • Manage the Embassy’s media monitoring and helping in information searches.
  • Produce and share quality communications products, such as press releases, video, photo, articles, etc.
  • Coordinate cooperation with Finnish and Nordic Alumni network in Vietnam
  • Support Embassy’s internal communications
  • Other tasks assigned by the Head of mission

Find out more about the job opening here.

About Lasse Sandholdt

ScandAsia Journalist • Scandinavian Publishing Co., Ltd. • Bangkok, Thailand

View all posts by Lasse Sandholdt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *