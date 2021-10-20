The Embassy of Finland in Hanoi is looking for a new employee

The embassy of Finland in Hanoi is looking for a new motivated and creative Media and Public Relations adviser to join their team.
The main duties and responsibilities include:
- Implement communication plans designed to maintain and enhance visibility and country image of Finland;
- Assist with coordination and organization of Team Finland and public diplomacy events and marketing communication;
- Manage media relations and deepen media engagement to raise awareness of Finland and the Embassy in Vietnam
- Manage media/public queries
- Manage and produce content to Embassy’s website and social media channels in English and Vietnamese
- Manage the Embassy’s media monitoring and helping in information searches.
- Produce and share quality communications products, such as press releases, video, photo, articles, etc.
- Coordinate cooperation with Finnish and Nordic Alumni network in Vietnam
- Support Embassy’s internal communications
- Other tasks assigned by the Head of mission
