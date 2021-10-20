The Embassy of Finland in Hanoi is looking for a new employee

The embassy of Finland in Hanoi is looking for a new motivated and creative Media and Public Relations adviser to join their team.

The main duties and responsibilities include:

Implement communication plans designed to maintain and enhance visibility and country image of Finland;

Assist with coordination and organization of Team Finland and public diplomacy events and marketing communication;

Manage media relations and deepen media engagement to raise awareness of Finland and the Embassy in Vietnam

Manage media/public queries

Manage and produce content to Embassy’s website and social media channels in English and Vietnamese

Manage the Embassy’s media monitoring and helping in information searches.

Produce and share quality communications products, such as press releases, video, photo, articles, etc.

Coordinate cooperation with Finnish and Nordic Alumni network in Vietnam

Support Embassy’s internal communications

Other tasks assigned by the Head of mission

