Denmark looking for foreigners to fill in lists of professions in 2023

Denmark’s government has published the list of professions which is looking for foreigners with higher education and skilled work to fill in the positions in 2023.
“The Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI) has, on the basis of a list based on the Labour Market Balance received from The Danish Agency for Labour Market and Recruitment (STAR), developed new guiding positive lists for people with a higher education and for skilled work that will take effect on January 1, 2023,” the Agency stated in a statement revealing the lists.
According to the list, there are forty job titles opening for foreigners with higher education and thirty-six job titles for skilled workers, reported Schengen Visa News.
All job titles below will be in effect until 30 June 2023.
40 Job Titles for Position Open For Foreigners With Higher Education
Managers in the field of production and service
- Head of Product with at least three years education at bachelor level
- Natural Science and engineering
- Chemist with a Master’s degree
- Biologist with a Master’s degree
- Mechanical Engineer with a professional Bachelor’s degree or Master’s degree
- Civil Engineer with a professional Bachelor’s degree or Master’s degree
- Environmental Engineer with a professional Bachelor’s degree or Master’s degree
- Electronics Engineer with a professional Bachelor’s degree or Master’s degree
- Town Planner with a Master’s degree
Healthcare
- Medical Doctor with a Master’s degree + Danish authorization
- Hospital Doctor with a Master’s degree + Danish authorization
- Nurse with a professional Bachelor’s degree + Danish authorization
- Veterinarian with a Master’s degree + Danish authorization
- Dentist with a Master’s degree + Danish authorization
- Physiotherapist with a professional Bachelor’s degree + Danish authorization
- Occupational therapist with a professional Bachelor’s degree + Danish authorization*
Teaching and educational work
- D., Social Sciences with a Master’s degree
- Assistant Professor at a University College with a Master’s degree
- Subject Teacher at a Vocational Upper Secondary Education with a professional
- Bachelor’s degree + Danish official recognition*
- Upper Secondary School Teacher, Natural Sciences and Sports with a Master’s degree +
- Danish official recognition
- Independent School Teacher with a professional Bachelor’s degree
- Primary School Teacher with a professional Bachelor’s degree + Danish official recognition*
- Child Care Worker/Support Worker with a professional Bachelor’s degree
- Social Education Worker with a professional Bachelor’s degree
- Special Education Teacher with a professional Bachelor’s degree + Danish official recognition*
Economics, administration and sales
- Auditor with a Master’s degree
- Accounting Controller with at least three years education at bachelor level
- Financial Analyst with at least three years education at bachelor level
Information and communication technology
- IT Architect with at least three years IT education at bachelor level
- IT Engineer with at least three years IT education at bachelor level
- IT Project Leader with at least three years education at university or business school level
- IT Consultant with at least three years IT education at bachelor level
- Programmer and System Developer with at least three years IT education at bachelor level
- System Administrator with at least three years IT education at bachelor level
Law, social science and culture
- Legal Officer with a Master’s degree
- Psychologist with a Master’s degree + Danish official recognition
- Social Worker with a Professional Bachelor’s degree
- Priest with a Master’s degree
- Organist, cantor with at least three years education at bachelor level
Technician work in science, engineering and shipping and aviation
- Architectural Technology and Construction Manager with a professional Bachelor’s degree
Technicians and assistants in healthcare
- Dental Hygienist with a professional Bachelor’s degree + Danish authorization
The Positive List for Skilled Work
Science and engineering associate professionals
- Laboratory Assistant
- Geotechnician
- Plumber
- Machine Constructor
- Foreman
Business and administration associate professionals
- Import and Export Employee
- Sales and Account Manager
- Sales Consultant
- Shipping Agent
- Property Manager
- Logistic Employee, sales and purchasing
- Legal Secretary
- Medical Secretary
Legal, social, cultural and related associate professionals
- Parish Clerk
- Head Chef
- General and secretary clerks
- Lead Office Clerk
- Office Assistant
Numerical and material recording clerks
- Bookkeeper
- Bookkeeping and Accounting Clerk
- Payroll Bookkeeper
Personal care workers
- Social and Health Care Assistant with a Danish authorization
- Market-oriented skilled agricultural and nursery workers
- Landscape Gardener
Building and related trades workers (excluding electricians)
- Bricklayer
- Carpenter
- Building Painter and Decorator
Metal, machinery and related trades workers
- Welder
- Blacksmith
- Sheet Metal Worker
- Industrial Technician
- CNC-operator
- Mechanic, passenger cars and vans
- Crane Mechanic, agriculture and industrial machines
- Agricultural Machinery Mechanic
Other:
- Personal services workers: Chef
- Electrical and electronic trades workers: Electrician
- Food processing, woodworking, garment and other craft and related trades workers: Cabinetmaker
