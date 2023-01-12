Denmark looking for foreigners to fill in lists of professions in 2023

Denmark’s government has published the list of professions which is looking for foreigners with higher education and skilled work to fill in the positions in 2023.

“The Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI) has, on the basis of a list based on the Labour Market Balance received from The Danish Agency for Labour Market and Recruitment (STAR), developed new guiding positive lists for people with a higher education and for skilled work that will take effect on January 1, 2023,” the Agency stated in a statement revealing the lists.

According to the list, there are forty job titles opening for foreigners with higher education and thirty-six job titles for skilled workers, reported Schengen Visa News.

All job titles below will be in effect until 30 June 2023.

40 Job Titles for Position Open For Foreigners With Higher Education

Managers in the field of production and service

Head of Product with at least three years education at bachelor level

Natural Science and engineering

Chemist with a Master’s degree

Biologist with a Master’s degree

Mechanical Engineer with a professional Bachelor’s degree or Master’s degree

Civil Engineer with a professional Bachelor’s degree or Master’s degree

Environmental Engineer with a professional Bachelor’s degree or Master’s degree

Electronics Engineer with a professional Bachelor’s degree or Master’s degree

Town Planner with a Master’s degree

Healthcare

Medical Doctor with a Master’s degree + Danish authorization

Hospital Doctor with a Master’s degree + Danish authorization

Nurse with a professional Bachelor’s degree + Danish authorization

Veterinarian with a Master’s degree + Danish authorization

Dentist with a Master’s degree + Danish authorization

Physiotherapist with a professional Bachelor’s degree + Danish authorization

Occupational therapist with a professional Bachelor’s degree + Danish authorization*

Teaching and educational work

D., Social Sciences with a Master’s degree

Assistant Professor at a University College with a Master’s degree

Subject Teacher at a Vocational Upper Secondary Education with a professional

Bachelor’s degree + Danish official recognition*

Upper Secondary School Teacher, Natural Sciences and Sports with a Master’s degree +

Danish official recognition

Independent School Teacher with a professional Bachelor’s degree

Primary School Teacher with a professional Bachelor’s degree + Danish official recognition*

Child Care Worker/Support Worker with a professional Bachelor’s degree

Social Education Worker with a professional Bachelor’s degree

Special Education Teacher with a professional Bachelor’s degree + Danish official recognition*

Economics, administration and sales

Auditor with a Master’s degree

Accounting Controller with at least three years education at bachelor level

Financial Analyst with at least three years education at bachelor level

Information and communication technology

IT Architect with at least three years IT education at bachelor level

IT Engineer with at least three years IT education at bachelor level

IT Project Leader with at least three years education at university or business school level

IT Consultant with at least three years IT education at bachelor level

Programmer and System Developer with at least three years IT education at bachelor level

System Administrator with at least three years IT education at bachelor level

Law, social science and culture

Legal Officer with a Master’s degree

Psychologist with a Master’s degree + Danish official recognition

Social Worker with a Professional Bachelor’s degree

Priest with a Master’s degree

Organist, cantor with at least three years education at bachelor level

Technician work in science, engineering and shipping and aviation

Architectural Technology and Construction Manager with a professional Bachelor’s degree

Technicians and assistants in healthcare

Dental Hygienist with a professional Bachelor’s degree + Danish authorization

The Positive List for Skilled Work

Science and engineering associate professionals

Laboratory Assistant

Geotechnician

Plumber

Machine Constructor

Foreman

Business and administration associate professionals

Import and Export Employee

Sales and Account Manager

Sales Consultant

Shipping Agent

Property Manager

Logistic Employee, sales and purchasing

Legal Secretary

Medical Secretary

Legal, social, cultural and related associate professionals

Parish Clerk

Head Chef

General and secretary clerks

Lead Office Clerk

Office Assistant

Numerical and material recording clerks

Bookkeeper

Bookkeeping and Accounting Clerk

Payroll Bookkeeper

Personal care workers

Social and Health Care Assistant with a Danish authorization

Market-oriented skilled agricultural and nursery workers

Landscape Gardener

Building and related trades workers (excluding electricians)

Bricklayer

Carpenter

Building Painter and Decorator

Metal, machinery and related trades workers

Welder

Blacksmith

Sheet Metal Worker

Industrial Technician

CNC-operator

Mechanic, passenger cars and vans

Crane Mechanic, agriculture and industrial machines

Agricultural Machinery Mechanic

Other:

Personal services workers: Chef

Electrical and electronic trades workers: Electrician

Food processing, woodworking, garment and other craft and related trades workers: Cabinetmaker

Source: https://www.schengenvisainfo.com/news/denmark-looking-for-foreign-workers-to-fill-in-these-jobs-in-2023/