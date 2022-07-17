ScandAsia looking for a Freelance Writer

Scandinavian Publishing Co., Ltd. is pleased to offer one or two persons to work as regular freelance journalist(s) for our magazine ScandAsia and our online website ScandAsia.com.

The person we are looking for is ideally of Nordic nationality or with a connection to the Nordic community but with the right background your nationality is not important. Our office is located in Bangkok but your predecessors have proved that you may just as well be living in another city or even another country within our coverage area.

The job is to work on a daily basis or part time as a writer and rewriter of news and features to be published on the ScandAsia website and in the ScandAsia magazine. You will routinely review and improve material written by other writers while gradually produce more of the news as your own writing based on Nordic sources. You will research and write features and interviews done in person or via email or online meetings.

Eventually you will conduct your own longer interviews and write longer features. It is the aim to eventually teach you and involve you more in the process of producing also the physical magazine.

Together we will develop the online news website in order to serve our news audience better. In doing so, we will balance the production of this content with the content for the paper publications for optimal profitability.

For payment and other conditions, please download this pdf file:

Freelance_announcement.pdf

To apply, please contact Editor Gregers Moller [email protected]

THIS OPENING REMAINS OPEN UNTILL A NOTICE AT THE TOP SAYS WE HAVE FILLED THE POSITION.