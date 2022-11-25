Meeting with Finnish education actors and companies in Vietnam

The Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of Finland in Hanoi, Mr. Touko Piiparinen and the Regional Education and Science Counsellor of the Embassy of Finland in Singapore, Ms. Anna Korp previously had a meeting with education actors and companies in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

According to the Embassy of Finland in Hanoi Facebook page, the meeting was aimed to promote the Finnish education system.

All participants actively shared their perspectives on the Finnish education service and discussed solutions to expand the educational style to other parts of the world more potentially.

