Two positions available at Danish Embassy in Philippines

The Embassy of Denmark in the Philippines is currently looking for staff. Two job openings are available at the embassy.

The two positions are as academic staff member and senior accountant. Both positions have a deadline for application on 25 October and for both the starting date is “as soon as possible”.

The two positions are described as such:

Academic staff member: As academic staff member, you will work closely with the ambassador, focusing on the political and cultural tasks of the embassy. In this capacity, you will also take a leading role in the public diplomacy activities of the embassy. You will furthermore be a central figure for the coordination of the tasks of the ambassador and of the embassy, working closely with the other colleagues at the embassy. You will become part of an international workplace with rich opportunity for professional and personal development.

Senior accountant: As senior accountant, you will be joining the administrative team of the embassy, reporting directly to the deputy. Your primary responsibilities will be financial matters and in addition, administrative work in general. You will become part of an international workplace with rich opportunity for professional and personal development.

More information about academic staff member position here.

More information about senior accountant here.