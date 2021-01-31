Transparency International: Denmark is the least corrupt country in the world

According to the 2020 Corruption Perceptions Index recently released by Transparency International (TI), Denmark took the top spot with a score of 88 and is the least corrupt country in the world in 2020.

The global anti-graft movement annually scores 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption according to experts and businesspeople where 100 is very clean and 0 is highly corrupt.

The 2020 index shows that the three Nordic countries of Finland, Sweden, and Norway all placed in the top ten together with Singapore as the only Asian country. Finland ties with Sweden & Singapore scoring 85 followed by Norway with a score of 84.

According to the Berlin-based non-governmental organization, the report paints a grim picture of the state of corruption in the world today as more than two-thirds of countries worldwide score below 50. The report indicates that the global pandemic is not only a health crisis but also a corruption crisis stating that many lives have been lost, “due to the insidious effects of corruption undermining a fair and equitable global response.” The report clearly shows that counties that score high, invest more into health care and less likely to violate the rule of law and democratic norms and institutions.

Hong Kong and Iceland stayed within the top 20 scorings 77 and 75 respectively but the report shows that most Asian countries score much lower and are amongst the more corrupt countries in the world. Cambodia takes the bottom place with a score of 21, making it the most corrupt country in Asia, followed by Myanmar, Laos, and the Philippines which scored 28, 29, and 34 respectively. Thailand and Vietnam both scored 36 and placed just adobe is Indonesia and China with a score of 37 and 42 respectively. Somewhere in the middle is Malaysia and with a score of 51, the report indicates the country certainly is just adobe in the middle but still a long way from the top.