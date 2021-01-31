Cruise Ships are back in service in Asia and the Nordics from February

According to Cruise Industry News, Cruise Ships will be back in service from February onwards. Nordic and Asian Cruise Ship lovers can now again enjoy the great value vacation that cruises offer with several cruise ships operating around the world as the industry offers a safe holiday experience in a controlled environment.

ScandAsia has summed up the list of Asian and Nordic Cruise Ships currently back in service or planning restarts in February and March citing Cruise Industry News below:

Dream Cruises ‘Explorer Dream’ with homeport in Keelung (Taiwan) is currently sailing and offering ‘One-to five-night cruises to Penghu, Matsu, Anping, Kaohsiung and Hualien’.

Dream Cruises ‘World Dream’ with homeport in Singapore is currently sailing offering ‘Two and three-night cruises to nowhere, exclusive to local residents. Longer itineraries to Korea and Thailand planned from March’.

Royal Caribbean International’s ‘Quantum of the Seas’ with homeport in Singapore is currently sailing and offering ‘Three- and four-night cruises to nowhere, exclusive to Singapore residents’.

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises ‘Hanseatic Inspiration’ with homeport in Hamburg, Germany is planned to have its first sailing scheduled on March 6, 2021 offering new winter itineraries to Norway and the Lapland, exploring Finland and Sweden.