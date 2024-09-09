Typhoon Yagi causes several deaths in Vietnam

Landslides and floods have claimed 24 lives and injured 299 people in northern Vietnam after Typhoon Yagi hit the country’s east coast on Saturday.

This occurred after the storm had ravaged other parts of Asia.

Authorities in the Southeast Asian country also warn that challenges with the storm are far from over. More floods are likely to occur.

Yagi is the most powerful storm Asia has experienced in 2024.

The typhoon has also claimed lives in the Philippines with 20 people dead, and 22 people still missing.

Source: Ritzau/Reuters