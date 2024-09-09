Vietnam-Sweden business forum highlights digital transformation and innovation

On September 6, the Vietnam-Sweden Business Forum focused on digital transformation, energy transition, and innovation. The event underscored the strong economic ties between Vietnam and Sweden, celebrating 55 years of diplomatic relations.

Vietnam, with its fast-growing economy and a population exceeding 100 million, attracts significant interest from Swedish businesses. Swedish companies like Ericsson, ABB, and Electrolux are already active in Vietnam, and many others are exploring opportunities to establish research centers and high-tech factories.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Sweden, Tran Van Tuan, emphasized the potential for collaboration in climate change, environmental protection, and science-technology. He highlighted Vietnam’s strengths in digital transformation and renewable energy, particularly wind energy, and noted the 18 existing science-technology agreements between the two nations.

Tuan also mentioned that Vietnamese firms, such as tech giant FPT, have started operations in Sweden, marking a promising future for bilateral cooperation. The Vietnamese Embassy aims to strengthen ties in waste treatment, energy transition, and healthcare, building on the growing science-technology partnership between the two countries.

Source: Vietnamnet Global