Sweden: Fewer Thai berry pickers causes rise in jam prices

The situation worries jam producers, as it may become difficult to meet demand.

The prices of blueberry and lingonberry jam may soon increase, as fewer berry pickers have been in the Swedish forests this year.

Many berry pickers come from Thailand, but this year, far fewer foreign berry pickers have been granted work permits. And next year, there may be even fewer.

Consequently, the reduced berry supply drives up prices, says Birgitta Björk, who is head of a jam factory in Värmland, to Swedish Radio.

