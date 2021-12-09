Denmark / International relations / Thailand

Ambassador Jon Thorgaard officially opened the 400-year photo exhibition in Bangkok 

- by Gregers Møller -
Photo curtesy: Embassy of Denmark in Bangkok

On 7 December, the Embassy of Denmark in Bangkok officially opened its 400-year photo exhibition at Bangkok Art and Culture Center with Danish Ambassador Jon Thorgaard giving the welcoming speech.

Ambassador Jon Thorgaard’s speech was followed by Mr. Asi Mamanee, Director General of the Department of European Affairs, who, like the Danish Ambassador, highlighted the unique Thai-Danish history and the future cooperation, the Embassy said in a statement.

The 400-year photo exhibition shows the strong historical Thai-Danish collaboration and highlights the significant touchpoints between the two countries in the past, the present, and in the future. The exhibition is free and open to the public at Bangkok Art and Culture Center, 3rd floor, until 12 December.

Photo curtesy: Embassy of Denmark in Bangkok

