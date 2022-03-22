Ambassador Jon Thorgaard visited MQDC’s flagship development project in Bangkok

Last week, Denmark’s Ambassador to Thailand Jon Thorgaard visited The Forestias project site by Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC) in Bangkok.

The Embassy of Denmark in Bangkok notes that both Denmark and Thailand have high ambitions within sustainability and energy efficiency and the Ambassador was accompanied by Head of Trade, Nils Robenhagen, and Senior Trade Advisor, Nippon Mukdasathien.

During the visit, the management group from MQDC, led by President Mr. Suttha Ruengchaipaiboon, showed the delegation around MQDC’s flagship development project, covering 480,000 m2 in the outskirts of Bangkok.

The tour was followed by discussions on how Danish companies can contribute to MQDC’s ambitions of being best in class on sustainability in their building projects, the Embassy informs.