Nordic embassies express condolences to deceased activist

The Ambassadors from Denmark, Sweden, the EU, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and the US Embassies in Thailand have all expressed condolences for the family, friends and loved ones of the political activist Netiporn “Bung” Sanesangkhom, who passed away in a Thai prison on Tuesday morning 14 May 2024.

The Ambassador of Denmark in Thailand, Jon Thorgaard, wrote the following on X, former Twitter:

“Saddened by the passing of Ms. Netiporn “Bung” Sanesangkhom. Our thoughts and condolences are with her family and loved ones.”

And the Embassy of Sweden wrote on X:

“Saddened by the news today that political activist Ms Netiporn Sanesangkhom has passed away after a long hunger strike. Our thoughts and condolences to her family, friends and loved ones.”

The Thai activist has been on a months-long hunger strike while in detention in a Thai prison. Officials have said, that the 28-year old woman died as her heart stopped suddenly. She was part of a youth movement, which called for royal reforms and has been detained since 26 January 2024. Her hunger strike began the day after she was detained and she only accepted water once again in late February and food from April.

She faced seven separate charges including two of insulting the monarchy. One of her political demands include reform of the Thai justice system, to demand the right to bail and changing the lese majeste law, which makes critical comments on the royal family illegal.

Member of Thai Parliament Rukchanok Srinork from the reformist Move Forward Party also turned to X to pay tribute to the activist. Furthermore, she wrote:

“How many more times will the courts allow deaths like these to happen until they’re satisfied?”

The politician is facing a six year sentence for convictions herself, which include a a lese-majeste.

Source: BBC and X