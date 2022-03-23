Ambassador Jon Thorgaard visited Thailand’s Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency

Earlier this week, Denmark’s Ambassador to Thailand Jon Thorgaard, met with Director-General, Dr. Prasert Sinsukprasert at the Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency.

The Embassy of Denmark in Bangkok shares that during the visit, the Ambassador and the Director-General discussed matters such as the new energy plan, targets for wind energy in the future as well as key challenges for the industry.

The Embassy notes that Thailand and Denmark are both ambitious regarding sustainable energy and renewables and that the meeting was informative, especially within the field of wind power development and planning in Thailand.