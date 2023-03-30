Being an au pair in Norway is over

Norway ends the country’s au pair program.

“The system that does not work as intended. It is no longer about cultural exchange as it once was,” Minister of Labor and Inclusion Marte Mjøs Persen says.

The minister says that there must be decent working conditions for everyone, even when the work is done at home.

“Although many au pairs are fine with the families they live with, the program has also become a loophole for some to get cheap labour,” she says.

According to VG, there are 1100 people working as au pairs in Norway at the moment. Most of them are from the Philippines.

The program was set to give young people between the ages of 17 and 30 the opportunity to go on cultural exchange in other countries. They are covered for board and lodging and receive at least NOK 5,900 in pocket money per month. Instead, they must work a maximum of 30 hours per week.

The current leader of LO, called the program “Western slavery” already six years ago.

“Ending the au pair program is a great victory for the efforts towards a decent work life,” Persen says.

Last year, 467 current and former au pairs wrote in an article in Aftenposten, that the program was one of the few opportunities for them to experience life in a European country.

Source: nordjyske.dk