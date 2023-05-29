International relations / Norway / Philippines

Philippines and Norway to collaborate in advancing migrant workers welfare

Photo courtesy of Philippine Embassy in Oslo via Manila Bulletin.

The Philippines Ambassador to Oslo, Norway, Enrico Fos, recently met with International Organization for Migrants (IOM) Chief of Mission, Fumiko Nagano, to discuss collaborations in implementing rights and conditions for Filipino workers in the Nordic country.

One of the issues discussed was the abolition of the Au pair system for Filipinos in Norway that the Philippines Embassy in Oslo has proposed, according to Manila Bulletin.

Au pair is a program for international youths to travel abroad to learn about foreign cultures and languages while working with duties related to childcare.

The Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said that the embassy has called to check on the working conditions of Filipinos working in huge farms via the program.

