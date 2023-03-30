Business in Asia / Philippines / Retail & Wholesale / Sweden

IKEA Philippines recalls its toys to prevent choking hazard

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

The Swedish retailer, IKEA Philippines, urged all customers who own Blavingad fishing game multicolor to stop using it due to potential choking hazard, according to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

As the small rivets of the toy can come loose, they can be dangerous especially for young children.

“Safety is a top priority for IKEA and therefore we are taking precautionary measures and recalling Blavingad fishing game multicolor, due to a potential choking hazard,” IKEA said.

The company stressed that it develops its products using a rigorous risk assessment and testing program, to make sure that the products live up to all applicable laws and standards in the markets where they are sold, reported the Phil Star.

