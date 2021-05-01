Denmark allows vaccinated people to travel in and out of the country

According to an announcement from the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Denmark will from 1 May 2021 enter phase 2 which means that the gradual reopening of travel activities in and out of Denmark will begin.

This means that the following new rules will apply:

· Fully vaccinated people and their traveling children under the age of 18 with permanent residence in Denmark will be able to travel to orange countries all over the world without the requirement for testing and isolation after returning home, however, children between 15 to 17 years will continue to have a test after entry in Denmark.

· Previously infected people with permanent residence in Denmark will be able to travel to orange countries all over the world without the requirement for testing and isolation after returning home.

· Fully vaccinated and previously infected must no longer present a negative test before boarding aircraft to Denmark from yellow and orange countries.

· Requirements for tests before entry into Denmark are relaxed, this means that the test must be carried out a maximum of 48 hours before entry (against the current 24 hours), regardless of whether you travel across the border or enter Denmark by plane.

· Foreigners who are permanently resident in orange EU and Schengen countries and who have been vaccinated in EU and Schengen countries no longer need to present a negative test or have a recognizable purpose to be able to enter Denmark, and they are exempt from requirements for testing and isolation after entry into Denmark.

There are still particularly stricter requirements for entry from red countries and regions.

