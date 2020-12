The Nordics achieved top rankings once again – Finland (1), Sweden (2), Denmark (3), Norway (5), Iceland (11). This time, in the Europe Sustainable Development Report (ESDR) 2020 for meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ESDR report was prepared by teams of independent experts at the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) and the Institute for European Environmental Policy (IEEP).

