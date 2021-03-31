Norway and Indonesia among 23 nations to back international treaty for future pandemics

The idea to create an international treaty to prepare the world for future pandemics has been materialized with backing from the World Health Organization (WHO) and leaders of 23 nations including Norway and Indonesia, The Thaiger reports.

At the G20 summit last November, Charles Michel, chairman of European Union introduced the idea that will ensure universal and equitable access to vaccines, medicines, and diagnostics for pandemics. Other leaders that have formally backed the idea include leaders of Fiji, Portugal, Romania, Britain, Rwanda, Kenya, France, Germany, Greece, Korea, Chile, Costa Rica, Albania, South Africa, Trinidad and Tobago, the Netherlands, Tunisia, Senegal, Spain, Serbia, and Ukraine.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has endorsed the proposal, but formal negotiations have not begun, diplomats say.

The WHO and the 23 leaders have released a joint statement in major newspapers worldwide detailing the idea, stating among other things that. “There will be other pandemics and other major health emergencies. No single government or multilateral agency can address this threat alone. We believe that nations should work together towards a new international treaty for pandemic preparedness and response.”

According to the 23 nation leaders and WHO, the treaty would aim to “strengthen the world’s resilience to future pandemics through better alert systems, data sharing, research and the production and distribution of vaccines, medicines, diagnostics, and personal protective equipment.” The treaty would also include a statement that “the health of humans, animals, and the planet are all connected and should lead to shared responsibility, transparency and cooperation globally.”

“We are convinced that it is our responsibility, as leaders of nations and international institutions, to ensure that the world learns the lessons of the Covid-19 pandemic.”