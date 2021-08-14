Experts urge Telenor to stop sale of Myanmar business

A group of over 40 global and Myanmar human rights, media, and other organizations has in a letter to the Chair of the Board of Telenor Group, Gunn Wærsted urged Norway’s Telenor Group to stop the sale of its Myanmar business to the controversial company M1 Group which has ties to the Myanmar military, media Free Expression Myanmar reports.

“Our organizations are writing to express alarm regarding the announcement by Telenor Group to sell off their Myanmar business to M1 Group, and to strongly urge you to reconsider this decision and institute human rights safeguards,” the group said in the letter.

The total 45 undersigned organizations include amongst others ALTSEAN-Burma, Free Expression Myanmar, Norwegian Burma Committee, Norwegian Forum for Development and Environment (ForUM) Swedish Burma Committee and Swedish Foundation for Human Rights.

Moreover, Free Expression Myanmar reports that in addition to the letter sent to Gunn Wærsted, the group has also written to Norwegian Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, as Telenor’s majority shareholder, and written to King Harald, who in a 2014 speech promised the Myanmar people that Norwegian businesses would operate responsibly.

Read the full letter to the Chair of the Board of Telenor Group, Gunn Wærsted here