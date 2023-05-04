Telenor earnings in first quarter in line with expectations

The Norwegian telecom giant Telenor reported on Thursday, 4 May 2023 that its first-quarter earnings are in line with expectations.

As the Analysts polled in a Refinitiv survey on average had expected 8.2 billion crowns.

The company’s earnings for January-March were flat year-on-year at 8.1 billion Norwegian crowns ($755.92 million) before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).

This amount still included profits from its Thai unit, according to Reuters.

Previously in March, Telenor completed a $8.6 billion deal in Thailand and completed a $15 billion merger with Malaysia’s telecom firm in 2022.

Now, both its Malaysian and Thai units are listed under discontinued operations.

