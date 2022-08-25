Telenor adjusts top level structure

Telenor ASA said Wednesday that it is strengthening its Nordics and Asia regions management by combining its units into two groups, and is creating new units for infrastructure and adjacent services.

The Norwegian telecommunications provider said that all four of its Nordic business units in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland will be brought together under new head of Telenor Nordics, Petter-Borre Furberg.

The company’s Asia operations will be headed by Jorgen Rostrup. Its regional office in Singapore has been strengthened to support merger processes in Thailand and Malaysia, and develop operations further in Bangladesh and Pakistan.

“Our new Nordic organization will bring us closer to customers and lay the foundation for synergies across all our businesses, and in Asia, we are gearing up to build scale in an increasingly digitalized region,” President and Chief Executive Sigve Brekke said.

Telenor has also created two new units, Telenor Infrastructure and Adjacent Business. Infrastructure will be headed by Jannicke Hilland and will gather and refine the value of Telenor’s infrastructure in the Nordics. Adjacent Business will be led by Dan Ouchterlony, and will focus on developing adjacent services within existing and potential new independent entities.