Finnair to expand cooperation with Juneyao Air

The Finnish airline company Finnair announced on 14 April 2020 in a press release that the airline company has signed a Letter of Intent to cooperate with the Shanghai-based airline company Juneyao Air.

The aim of the cooperation between the Finnish and Chinese airlines is to ‘establish a joint venture on the route between Helsinki and Shanghai to offer their corporate and leisure customers a seamless travel experience’.

“Despite these immensely challenging times for our industry, we at Finnair remain steadfast in our belief and commitment to China as a key market and to Juneyao Air as a key partner,” said Ole Orver, the Chief Commercial Officer at Finnair in the press release.

“Taking the important step to evolve this into a deeper cooperation focused on our Shanghai and Helsinki hubs will allow us to not only serve our current customers even better, but also lay a platform for further growth in the future, once the aviation market starts to normalize,” added the Finnair Chief Commercial Officer.