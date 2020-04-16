Suspected murderer of Norwegian woman might be in Cambodia

A Japanese man suspected in a murder case of a Norwegian woman in Laos may now be in Kampot, Cambodia, according to posts on social media.

Ogu “Hiro” Horoyuki, 38, is on an Interpol ‘Red Notice’ after the body of Nerid Høiness, a 30-year-old Norwegian woman, was found strangled in the jungle near Vang Vieng in January 2020.

The couple, who had been in a short relationship, traveled from Koh Phangan, Thailand where Nerid worked as a yoga instructor.

Witnesses have told police in Laos that at the beginning of January they saw Nerid Høiness being carried out of the Freedom Hostel in Vang Vieng – by her boyfriend – and placed on a motorcycle. Witnesses also explained that he a few hours earlier had arrived at the guesthouse carrying several bamboo sticks.

The victims mother has to a Norwegian newspaper said, she believes Ogu Hiroyuki stiffened up the body of her strangled daughter with bamboo rods before he put her on the motorcycle and drove into the jungle to dump her as trash.

Social media posts suggest that he could nw be in or around Kampot, Cambodia.