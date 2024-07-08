Indonesia and Thailand ranked good for expats

Indonesia has been ranked the third best country for expats to live in and Thailand has been ranked the sixth best, which is the same rating as last year. That is according to the Expat Insider 2024 report from InterNations, which is a global community for people who live abroad.

The report ranked 53 countries across the five different categories quality of life, ease of settling in, working abroad, personal finance and an “expat essentials” index. This index includes housing, administration, language and digital life.

The number one best country for expats according to the ranking is Panama. 82 percent of the expats who had moved to the country said, that they were happy with their lives, compared to 68 percent of the expats around the world. Most expats in Central America also noted, that they had moved for financial reasons, to retire or for a better quality of life.

The second place was Mexico and the fourth and fifth were Spain and Colombia. Brazil is in seventh place, followed by Vietnam, the Philippines and the UAE.

Source: the Star