Since the EU decided to put tariffs on the Electrical Vehicles from China, there has been a concern that this is going to effect the consumers. Now a Chinese company has announced that this is something their consumers shouldn’t be worried about.

The Chinese company Xpeng has stated they will cover the extra cost that is the result of the tariffs.

So far the EU Commision has decided to increase the tariffs from 20.8 percent to 30.8 percent.

Source: B.T.