China will hold hearing on European brandy imports

As a result of the ongoing disucssions on tariffs on electric vehicles from China, China is now looking into its anti dumping investigation of the European brandy import.

The Commerce Ministry in Beijing has announced that they will hold a hearing on 18 July 2024. During this hearing they will discuss an investigation into whether or not European brandy producers are selling their products in China below the market rates.

There is a possibility that the hearing will result in China adding more duties on brandy imports coming from the EU. This would hit the European producers hard.

The hearing was announced on the same day as the EU imposed provisional tariffs on the Chinese EV imports.

Source: The Guardian