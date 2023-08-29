Denmark / Finland / Indonesia / Living in Asia / Philippines / Singapore / Taiwan / Vietnam

The best and worst countries for expats to live in

- by Sofie Rønnelund - Leave a Comment

Internations have released in July 2023 its annual Expat Insider report, ranking countries in order to find out which country is the best one – and worst one – to live in, as an expat, based on the quality of life.

The report takes five subcategories into consideration: Travel and Transit, Leisure Options, Healthcare, Environment and Climate, and Safety and Security. The expats rated 21 other factors on a scale from one (very bad) to seven (very good).

Over 12.000 expats with more than a hundred different nationalities and residencies responded. The list is based on residents who already live in the country.  Here’s what it concluded.

The top ten best countries to live in as an expat are:

  1. Spain
  2. Taiwan
  3. Finland
  4. UAE
  5. Austria
  6. Singapore
  7. Portugal
  8. Switzerland
  9. Luxembourg
  10. Denmark

And the 10 worst:

  • USA
  • Kenya
  • Ireland
  • Vietnam
  • Philippines
  • South Africa
  • Indonesia
  • Malta
  • India
  • Kuwait

The reasoning for some Asian countries’ (Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam and India) position can be traced back to environmental and climate issues.

Source: https://www.internations.org/expat-insider/

Related posts:

Four Southeast Asian countries among the best destinations for living and working abroad Birgitte Weeke myanmar yangonAsian adventures: The sun always shines on Birgitte Default ThumbnailHow to be a good expat in Myanmar Singapore in top three while Nordics are mid-table in InterNations survey

About Sofie Rønnelund

View all posts by Sofie Rønnelund

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *