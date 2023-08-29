The best and worst countries for expats to live in

Internations have released in July 2023 its annual Expat Insider report, ranking countries in order to find out which country is the best one – and worst one – to live in, as an expat, based on the quality of life.

The report takes five subcategories into consideration: Travel and Transit, Leisure Options, Healthcare, Environment and Climate, and Safety and Security. The expats rated 21 other factors on a scale from one (very bad) to seven (very good).

Over 12.000 expats with more than a hundred different nationalities and residencies responded. The list is based on residents who already live in the country. Here’s what it concluded.

The top ten best countries to live in as an expat are:

Spain Taiwan Finland UAE Austria Singapore Portugal Switzerland Luxembourg Denmark

And the 10 worst:

USA

Kenya

Ireland

Vietnam

Philippines

South Africa

Indonesia

Malta

India

Kuwait

The reasoning for some Asian countries’ (Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam and India) position can be traced back to environmental and climate issues.

Source: https://www.internations.org/expat-insider/