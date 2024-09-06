Danish furniture store Jysk closes in Thailand

Danish furniture company Jysk is closing its stores in Thailand after nearly six years due to challenges in retaining its customer base following Covid-19.

“It was the franchisee, Boonthavorn Group, who made the decision to close. After the Covid-19 lockdowns, they were unable to bring customers back to the stores,” says Åse Andersson, Communications Director at Jysk.

Both Jysk Franchise Director Frederik Kåre Kroun and Boonthavorn Group CEO Sitthisak Tayanuwat had high expectations for Jysk Thailand when the first store opened in 2018.

In a press release from the opening, CEO Sitthisak Tayanuwat stated that they had planned to open at least 30 Jysk stores in the next five years.

Jysk first opened in 1979 and has since expanded with multiple stores around the world. The first Jysk store in Thailand opened on December 10, 2018, in Ratchapruk, Bangkok.