China bans international adoptions

China has prohibited the adoption of Chinese children by foreign families, according to a statement from the country’s Foreign Ministry. The only exception to this ban is if the adoptive parents are biological relatives of the child or a stepchild.

The last adoption from China to Norway occurred in 2017, with 145 children adopted in 2007, according to NTB. Both Norway and Denmark have raised concerns about international adoptions, particularly regarding cases of falsified documents and procedural violations.

In Sweden, Chinese children were the second largest group of adopted children in 2022, with just under 3,200 adoptions, according to Statista Research Department.

Source: NRK

