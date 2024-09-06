China / General news / Sweden

Several AstraZeneca employees arrested in China

- by Karoline Rosenkrantz Paasch - Leave a Comment

Five AstraZeneca employees have been detained by Chinese police, according to Bloomberg News. The arrests are part of an investigation into the illegal import of cancer medication into China.

AstraZeneca spokesperson Freja Annamatz confirmed the investigation but provided no additional details. The employees were arrested earlier this summer in Shenzhen, where the Swedish-British company has operated since 1993.

The detained individuals, all Chinese nationals, were involved in advertising a cancer drug. One line of inquiry includes whether their collection of patient information violated China’s data protection laws. Additionally, the investigation examines their role in importing unapproved cancer medications.

AstraZeneca, headquartered in Södertälje, Sweden, has not commented on whether the investigation involves drugs manufactured in Sweden. The Shenzhen police have declined to comment on the case.

Source: SVT

Related posts:

AstraZeneca’s leukemia product approved in China AstraZeneca signs agreement with Chinese firm for oral obesity drug Novo Nordisk awarded world’s Best Place to Work AstraZeneca admits covid-19 vaccine can cause blood clots

About Karoline Rosenkrantz Paasch

Karoline Rosenkrantz Paasch is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Karoline Rosenkrantz Paasch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *