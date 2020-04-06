Malaysian business group to build a hotel and apartment complex in Greenland

The Malaysian business group Berjaya Corp Bhd (BCorp) announced their plans to build a luxury hotel and apartment project in Nuuk, the capitol of Greenland, according to Edge Prop.

According to a report made by the news site High North News, the advisor of BCorp’s executive chairman, Alex Tan Ghee Keong, stated during the announcement, that the apartment complex will include 90 separate apartments, gym facilities and spaces for retail. The apartment complex will be located in the area of Qinngorput close to the center of Nuuk.

“We are convinced that there will be a greater need for housing in Nuuk once the new airport is finished,” said the advisor to High North News.

No details were released about the location of the luxury hotel as the local authorities and the Malaysian business group couldn’t come to an agreement.

