Vestas continues to make business despite the outbreak of coronavirus

Despite the outbreak of the novel coronavirus that has halted most business’, the Danish wind energy giant Vestas continues to secure business partners.

The Danish company Vestas announced on 31 March 2020 that the final agreements between the company and Chinese clients had been finalized. The company will deliver 301-Megawatt turbines for three projects in China. Along with delivering the turbines, Vestas will supply around 60 units of several high Megawatt machines for an unspecified project along with servicing the turbines for two years.

The customer and its project were not specified.

The wind manufacturer also announced that they have secured a deal with an unspecified client to equip two wind parks, with a combined capacity of 99-Megawatt, in the province of Jiangsu in China, which Vestas will serve for 20 years.

Source: Renewable Now